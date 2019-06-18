Shirley REILLY

REILLY, Shirley Constance:
Of Feilding. On June 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family, in her 71st year. Dearly loved wife of David (Bandy) for 50 years, loved mother of Andrew and Emma, Michael and Mel, Scott and Letitia, and the late Kate, loved grandma of Leah, Todd, Mitchell, Hannah, Camus, Neisha, Brooke, and Henry, loved sister of Colin, Bryce, and Warren. A service for Shirley will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 18, 2019
