WHEELER, Sandra Joy:
Three years ago on April 14, 2016.
As the morning moon retreats from the heat of an indifferent sun
And a land awakens from the gentle touch of cool darkness
A lone Tui sings.
Light encroaches and envelops,
Uninvited yet necessary to bring back
The sacred song of times forgotten and times enjoyed.
A carved stone rests.
The leaves weep the last droplets of night's rain.
Fluttering winds nestle in the branches
And small brown eyes observe quizzically
Moss covered words.
The dawn chorus begins.
R.S.H.W.
The music lives on!
- Rex, Jenna, Sammi, Read and family.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 13, 2019