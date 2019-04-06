MULDOON, Sandra Joy:
Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Aged 59 years. Beloved daughter of the late Norman and Joyce. Dearly loved sister to Gavin and sister-in-law to Sally. Loved aunty to Peter, Julian, Brianna, and Alana. A Service for Sandra will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1.30pm. Followed by Interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 6, 2019