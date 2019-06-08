O'KEEFFE,
Ruth Patricia Louise:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Upper Hutt. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, 5 June 2019. In her 90th year. Dearly loved sister of Frank (deceased), Sydney (deceased), and Aileen. Much loved Aunt to Charmaine/Brett and family, Guy/Christine and family. Best friend Millie. All messages to the O'Keeffe family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bible in Schools would be appreciated and may be left at the service. To honour and celebrate Ruths life, a service for Ruth will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday, 10 June 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019