GIBSON, Ross Trevor:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 15 May 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Janet for 52 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Bridget (Palmerston North), Jason (Worthing, UK), Rachael and Mike Johnstone (Upper Hutt). Adored Grandad of Sarah and Matthew; Isobel; Kaitlyn, Stella, and Sebastian. Messages to the Gibson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21 May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
NZIFH
