KEARNS,
Rosemary Jeanne (Rosie):
It is with sadness and love we announce the sudden death of Rose who passed away peacefully in Paris, France, on 10th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved Mum to Zane and Shelley, Aaron, and Lyndell. Grandma Rose to Fergus and Finn.
Always in our hearts
Special thanks to Stefan Thierry and the team at the Centre Cardiologique De Nord, Paris. Messages to the Kearns family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
Never goodbye
That means we are parting
That means a tear instead of a smile
Just say Adieu
My heart is with you
Say Au revoir
But never goodbye
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Rosie at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 5th July at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from June 12 to June 29, 2019