PEES, Rodney Martin:
Born November 24, 1954. Passed away on February 23, 2019. After a courageous battle Rod passed peacefully surrounded by love. Adored son of Pamela and the late Geoffrey Pees. Loving husband and soulmate of Ailsa, father of Vanessa, stepdad of Wayne and Tracy, grandpop to Makayla, Bailey, Milly, Ruby, Jake, MeiLong and JiaHan. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Christine Pees, Cynthia and Justine Pees-Palmer. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2019