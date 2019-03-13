MATHEWS,
Robyn Ethel Frontin:
Peacefully at home on 11th March 2019. Much loved wife of the late Sean. Loved and respected mother & mother-in-law of Carroll & Glen Irvine; Patrick & Nicky; & Clare. Adored granny of Danielle, Kenzie, & Kane. A service of thanksgiving will be held for Robyn in the Trinity Church, 152 Kiripaka Road, Tikipunga, Whangarei, on Friday 15th March 2019 at 12.00 noon, to be followed by interment at the Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, at 3.30pm. All communication to the Mathews Family, PO Box 8010, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 13, 2019