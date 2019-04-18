YOUNG, Robert Mostyn:
|
In Wanganui on 16th April 2019, Ages 85. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kirsten and Alan Simmons, and Peter and Nicki. Special Papa of Nicholas, and Jamie; Harry, and Anna. Messages to the Young family c/- PO Box 7102, Wanganui. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 18, 2019