Passed away on Saturday 18th May 2019, at Brightwater Rest home, aged 96 years. Much Loved father of Wayne, Warren, Diane, Gary, Carey, Brenda, and Richard. Treasured Grandad Des to his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a service for Des at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Tuesday 21st May 2019, at 2pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 20, 2019
