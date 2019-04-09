McGILL,
Robert Morton (Bob):
On Sunday 7th April 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Verla. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Ross, Craig, Diana and Adam, Karen and John. Special friend of Pat. Loved Grandad Bob of Damian and Taine; Georgia, Alex and Harry.
"Will be sadly missed".
Messages to the McGill family, PO Box 41, Palmerston North 4440. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 12th April 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019