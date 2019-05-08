Rene FERGUS

FERGUS, Rene Agnes:
On May 2, 2019, peacefully at Waikanae Lodge, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved and devoted Mum and mother-in-law of Ann Middleton and Marion & Roy Hitchcock. Loved Nana of Phillipa and Timothy and great-nana of Dylan and Daisy. Special thanks to the staff of Waikanae Lodge for their care and support of Mum. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to Ann Middleton, 94 Kapanui Rd, Waikanae 5036.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 8, 2019
