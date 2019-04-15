SHAILER,
Raymond William:
Of Foxton. Passed away peacefully on 13 April 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Zandra. Loved father and father-in-law of Darlene & Matt Tufuga, Kylie, Deon, Maryanne (dec) and Emily (dec). A loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Service at Matau Marae, Clay Rd, Levin, on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Foxton Cemetery. Sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of Palmerston North Coronary Care for their dedication.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 15, 2019