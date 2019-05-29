Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Raymond Bernard (Ray):

Service No. 456454 Life Member and patron NZ Artillery Assn. Of Levin. Life Member of Levin and District Municipal Band. Passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. In his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of George (Brisbane), the late Ronald, Beverley (Levin), Shirley (Whanganui) and Lisa (Gold Coast) and Scooter. A lovedgrandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle and father-in-law. A service to be held at The Levin Returned Services Clubrooms, Devon St, Levin, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2pm. Thereafter interment at the Services Cemetery The Avenue, Levin. In lieu of flowers donations to Levin RSA would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.







