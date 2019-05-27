CARTER,

Raymond Martin: QSM,

NZSSM, Retired NZ Police.

Born 26 February 1928, passed away on Saturday 25 May 2019, aged 91. Loved husband of the late Claudia (1985). Loved father of the late Heather (1962) and Pauline (Queenstown). Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Dorothy and Gary McDonnell, and Yvonne and the late Murray Loudon (North Shore). Loved step-father of Steven and Anne Marie (Queensland), Christine (Brisbane), and Ivan O'Reilly (Bulls). Loved step-granddad to Thomas, Nicole, Jacob, Luke and Nick. Loved uncle to Sandra and Don Brown (Palmerston North), Andrew and Janet McDonnell (Whitby), and Janet and Martin Hunt (Palmerston North), Simon Loudon and Felicity Wallace (Marton), Scott and Sandra Loudon (Auckland), Grant and Helen Loudon (Auckland). Great friend of Brian and Ruth Ahern and family. Companion of Gay Standring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society or Arohanui Hospice. Messages to Pauline Carter, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Ray will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 29 May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.





