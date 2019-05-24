RURI, Rawiri (Dave, Tewi):
On Thusrday 23rd May 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whanau. Aged 81.
"Kua hingana tou tatou totara ö te wao nui a tane".
Beloved son of Mita and Maraea (both deceased). Dearly loved husband of Paula (nee Jones). Cherished father of John (deceased), Rawiri and Beata, Sandra and Richard, John, Martha, Ann and Karl, Maria, Shirley, David and Robert. Cherished and loved koro by Rangimaria, and all his mokopuna and great-mokopuna. A special thank you to his carers Salome and Falau who cared and loved him. Rawiri will lay at St Michael's Marae, Ellesmere Crescent. Service at 9.30am tomorrow Saturday 25th May 2019, thereafter interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 24, 2019