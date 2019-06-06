SILVER,
Rachel Daisy (nee Bak):
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, June 4th 2019 (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, much loved Mum of Rosemary Rudman, Noel, Brian and Wendy, Lynne and David Blair, treasured Nana of Paula, and Jo; Nicole; Andrew and Nic, Matt and Sally; Alannah and Sam, Vanessa, and Nick, loved Great-Nana Rachel of Finlay, Oliver and Winifred, loved sister of Jim Bak.
"Will be sadly missed".
Messages to the Silver Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In accordance with Rachel's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2019