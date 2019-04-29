BEADLE, Polly Irene:
Of Feilding. Taken unexpectedly on 26 April 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Don, and precious mother and mother-in-law of David (Puku) & Moni, Linda & Rangi Rata, and Shayne & Lynn. Cherished Nana of her 12 mokopuna and 18 great-mokopuna. Whangai mother of Paul Hillman, & Taniora Love.
"Always remembered with much aroha."
Tangi will take place at Aorangi Marae, Waughs Road, Feilding on Wednesday 1 May 2019 at 11am, then to the Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 29, 2019