(Lauano Muliagatele):
Of Palmerston North (formerly of Saletele, Samoa). Unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Leuluaialii Leonesa Sio. Loving and dearly loved father of Fiona, Natasha, Lawrence, Viliamu Junior (dec) and Joseph. father-in-law of Salatielu, Ata and Emerald. Much loved brother of Rebecca, Susana, Saufua, Ieremino, Ivoga, Fiatagata, Matapepe, Iakopo, Luka and Ponita. Grandpa to PJ (Pogi Junior) Risati, Hezekiah, Aria-Joy, Aubree and Ivana.
Will be dearly missed by all.
Messages can be sent to the Sio family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A family Service for Pogi will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, on Sunday 3 March 2019, at 5.00pm. Funeral Service to be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 257 Ferguson St, Palmerston North, on Monday 4 March 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Taofi le malo.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 1, 2019