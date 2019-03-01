Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pogi SIO. View Sign



(Lauano Muliagatele):

Of Palmerston North (formerly of Saletele, Samoa). Unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Leuluaialii Leonesa Sio. Loving and dearly loved father of Fiona, Natasha, Lawrence, Viliamu Junior (dec) and Joseph. father-in-law of Salatielu, Ata and Emerald. Much loved brother of Rebecca, Susana, Saufua, Ieremino, Ivoga, Fiatagata, Matapepe, Iakopo, Luka and Ponita. Grandpa to PJ (Pogi Junior) Risati, Hezekiah, Aria-Joy, Aubree and Ivana.

Will be dearly missed by all.

Messages can be sent to the Sio family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A family Service for Pogi will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, on Sunday 3 March 2019, at 5.00pm. Funeral Service to be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 257 Ferguson St, Palmerston North, on Monday 4 March 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Taofi le malo.



NZIFH



SIO, Pogi(Lauano Muliagatele):Of Palmerston North (formerly of Saletele, Samoa). Unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019, aged 59 years. Beloved husband of Leuluaialii Leonesa Sio. Loving and dearly loved father of Fiona, Natasha, Lawrence, Viliamu Junior (dec) and Joseph. father-in-law of Salatielu, Ata and Emerald. Much loved brother of Rebecca, Susana, Saufua, Ieremino, Ivoga, Fiatagata, Matapepe, Iakopo, Luka and Ponita. Grandpa to PJ (Pogi Junior) Risati, Hezekiah, Aria-Joy, Aubree and Ivana.Will be dearly missed by all.Messages can be sent to the Sio family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A family Service for Pogi will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, on Sunday 3 March 2019, at 5.00pm. Funeral Service to be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 257 Ferguson St, Palmerston North, on Monday 4 March 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Taofi le malo.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers