HOLDSWORTH, Phillis:
Peacefully in the presence of family at Olive Tree Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 4 June 2019, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Cath; Diane and Kelvin and grandmother to Claire, Laura and Amelia. A service to celebrate Phillis' life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 7 June 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to Phillis' family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2019