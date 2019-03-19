METTAM, Phillip:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019, aged 58 years. Dearly loved brother of Lindsy (deceased), Cheryl (deceased), Janice and Lesley, loved uncle of Nicky, Dean and Clint, and a much loved friend. All messages to the Boyte family, C/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service for Phillip will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 21 March 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 19, 2019