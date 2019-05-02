BURNEY, Philip David:
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his 61st year, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. Cherished soulmate of Caroline Laing, and friend of Mark, loved son of the late Helen and Peter Burney, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Simon and Christine, and Jills, much loved uncle of Roxanne, Megan-Rose and Eilysh. Fought a long battle right to the end. Special thanks to Midcentral Health Oncology Unit and Arohanui Hospice. It is with much love that we farewell Philip with a final goodbye at Grunta's Bar,
43 Eyre Street, Feilding, from 1.30pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 2, 2019