JONGENEEL,
Petronella Maria (Nel):
Of Levin, formerly Foxton. On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arie. Loved and dedicated Mama of Liesbeth, Nico, Nellie, Johanna, and all their partners. Dearly loved Oma of all her grandchildren, Nico, Monique, Sarah, Renee, Sophie, Joshua, Casey, and great-grandchildren, Keelan, Bronsan, Ezekiel, Jake, Abigail, Katelyn, Myia, Honor, Jade, Angus, Riley, Toby, William, Noah. Messages please to Jongeneel family C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. A celebration of Nel's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Saturday 30 March at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019