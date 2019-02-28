ROPIHA, Peter Thornton:
|
Moe mai e koro e, on Wednesday 27th February 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 92 years. Son of Tipi and Rhoda, beloved husband to the late Dorothy, loved brother to the late Rina, respected and loved father to Rea and Philip, father-in-law to Andrea, Koroua to Nikora Manuel and Tash Uti, Koro to Thornton and Elise. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital's Special Fund as recognition of the wonderful care they gave to Peter, and these may be left at the service. A celebration service for Peter will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Dannevirke, on Monday 4th March, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Ormondville Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2019