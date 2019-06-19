HARTLEY, Peter James:
16.07.1956 - 13.06.2019
Slipped away quietly after a determined fight. Beloved son of Patricia Wilton and John Hartley (both deceased). Dearly loved brother of Glenys, Margaret-Anne, Pamela, and Joanne; and special brother of Karen, Graham, Diane, and their families. A cherished friend to many, including Gary (deceased), Miss Bev, Bruce, Colin, and Laurie.
"A brave soul finally at rest."
Messages to Peter's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 19, 2019