Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday, May 26, 2019, aged 74 years. Much loved husband & best friend of Marie. Cherished father & father-in-law of Tracy & Martin Eagle, Shelley & Todd O'Carroll, and Vanessa & Cory Stephens. Loved Grandad to Callum, Jared, Brayden, & Hamish; Brooke, & Jamie; Liam, Aidan, & Keira. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Peter will be held the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at 10.30am. Messages to the family can be sent to C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 28, 2019
