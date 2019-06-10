EMERY, Peter Tiniwhetu:
73, passed peacefully in his sleep after a long and valiant struggle. Loved and cherished partner of Teresa. Larger than life Dad to Manu and Tu, Riki and Toni, Erina, Terehia, Haringaroa and Jacob, Akapita and Nicole and Ngatokorua. Much loved Koro to a beautiful bunch of mokopuna. Son, brother, in-law (outlaw), uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Unforgettable in every way. The family would like to thank the care team at Arohanui Hospice and the wonderful medical staff of Palmerston North Hospital - your help was humbly appreciated. Peter will lay at Kauwhata Marae, his service will be at 11.00am tomorrow Tuesday 11th June 2019, then onto Karaka urupa, Pryces Line, Kakariki.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 10, 2019