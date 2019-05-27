McINTOSH, Peggy:

Of Palmerston North. On Saturday 25th May 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. In her 89th year. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Bryant. Much loved Mum of Lynnette Cook, and Christine Cronin. Cherished Nana of Bryant and Ruth, Michael and Joanna; Jeremy and Ruth, and Vaughn and Sarah. Loved great-Nana Mac of Shane, and Angelique; and Blake. Loved friend of Roger and Bernard. Will be missed by her extended families and friends.

"Will always be in our hearts".

Messages to the McIntosh family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 31st May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.





