KENDRICK,

Patricia (née Dolan):

14 July 1932 - 11 May 2019

Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late Trevor; Precious mother of Mark (deceased), Owen (deceased), Alison and Steve Clareburt, John (deceased), Neil and Fiona and special mother and friend of Josephine. Much loved and proud Grandmother of Angus Clareburt. Much loved sister of Bishop Owen Dolan, Brian (deceased), Eileen Muollo, Frances Rees, Kathleen Jackson, Maurice, Bernard (deceased), Philip (deceased), David (deceased) and Lawrence. Roy and Joy (deceased) Macdonald. Loved sister-in-law and special aunty to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of NZ, would be appreciated and may be left in the Cathedral foyer. Messages to the Kendrick family c\- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Requiem Mass for Trisha will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 15 May 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private burial.





