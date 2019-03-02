Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia FOSTER. View Sign

FOSTER, Patricia May (Pat):

In loving memory of our Mum who passed away March 3, 2000, aged 67.

Our dearest Mum, we deeply miss your voice, talks, hugs and your love every minute of our days and nights.

If only we could build a way to Heaven and bring you Mum and Nod home again.

We wish we still had you

here by our side for ever

and a day.

Thank you dear Mum for being there for us always.

Well our incredible Mum, it's time to say good-bye.

It's now Nod's time.

Our unforgettable Mum

Until we meet again.

Love always - Suzanne and Niall xxx



