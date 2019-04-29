DOYLE, Patricia Rose (Pat)

(nee Shearman):

Passed peacefully at Molly Ryan Rest Home, on Saturday 27 April 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrina and Jason, Ivan and Yanru, Michael and Nikki, Shane and Laura, and Rachael and Brian. Dearly loved Gran to her grand and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Pat Doyle Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Pat will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Monday 6 May 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.





