HANNIGAN, Nyrie Ruth:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday, 22nd April 2019 (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved Mum of John (deceased), Murray and Glenis, Ruth and Lindsay Calton, Ann and Jared Taggart, loved Nana of Kim, and Ryan; Blair, Kurt (both deceased), and Matt; Sophia, and Mia, and loved Great-grandmother of Jack, and Charlotte Trillo.
"Treasured memories always".
Messages to the Hannigan Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Nyrie's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2019