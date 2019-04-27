HANSEN, Nyra Kathleen:
Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Penny, Shane and Maria, Craig and Wendy, and Vaughan and Ruth. Treasured Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hansen/Henderson family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nyra will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday, 29 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 27, 2019