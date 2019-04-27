Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Penny, Shane and Maria, Craig and Wendy, and Vaughan and Ruth. Treasured Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hansen/Henderson family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nyra will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday, 29 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.



NZIFH



HANSEN, Nyra Kathleen:Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Penny, Shane and Maria, Craig and Wendy, and Vaughan and Ruth. Treasured Nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Hansen/Henderson family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Nyra will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday, 29 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers