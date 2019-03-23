STRAWBRIDGE, Nolan:
Aged 83 years. Peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. He is survived by his wife Joan and his children, Karen and Shane, Lauren and Gary, Jeanette and Peter, Marie and Tom, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church (257 Ferguson Street), on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Strawbridge family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 23, 2019