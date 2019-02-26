Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday 23 February 2019, aged 63. A much loved daughter, wife of 45 years to Bryon, mother, Oma, great grandmother, colleague and friend to many. Missed by us all. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 28 February 2019, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Terrace End, Palmerston North would be appreciated or can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the Telfer family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







