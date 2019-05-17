BATT, Nancy Patricka:
On 13 May 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Richard Batt , loved sister of Colleen, Bruce, Dudley and Colin Reaburn. An enthusiastic and involved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews and their families.Thank you to all the medical staff who looked after Nancy. A service for Nancy will be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, Saturday 18 May at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 17, 2019