Murray RAMSAY

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Dear Sherryn, so sorry to hear of Murray's passing...."
    - Shelley Clarke
  • "Thinking of you Sherryn and the family at this sad time...."
    - Gaewyn Grant
  • "Thinking of you Sherryn and your family at this sad time,..."
    - Vicky Brenton-Rule
  • "Anna and family, I was so sorry to hear of your Dad's..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Murray's passing. He will be sadly missed..."
    - Trish & Trevor Holloway

RAMSAY, Murray (Stuart):
Of Ohingaiti, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Saturday 6 April 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Sherryn. Loved brother of Christine. Treasured Dad and father-in-law of Catherine and Shane O'Leary, Andrew and Angela, Anna and Wayne Gordon. Adored Poppa of Finn and Molly; Ben and Kaitlin; Liam and Isla. Messages to the Ramsay family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 10 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 8, 2019
