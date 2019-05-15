Muri WINEERA

Guest Book
  • "See you when I get there nana muri beautiful lady humorous,..."
    - Nicci Carroll
  • "To Les and whanau, sending our Deepest Sympathy Arohanui..."
  • "God Bless you Muri. Another beautiful Angel xxx"
    - Sandie Burgess
  • "Dear Les and Whanau, Pete and I are sorry to learn of..."
    - Sandie Burgess
  • "To Les and whanau,so sorru to hear of Muri's..."
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

WINEERA, Muri Aroha:
Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, surrounded by her loving Whanau, on Monday, 13 May 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Leslie. Loved mother of Gerald, Rick, James and Kim. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of all her Mokopuna. A special friend to Carman and Tira. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John (Bulls) would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to the Wineera family, 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Muri will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 16 May 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by a private cremation.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.