WINEERA, Muri Aroha:
Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, surrounded by her loving Whanau, on Monday, 13 May 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Leslie. Loved mother of Gerald, Rick, James and Kim. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of all her Mokopuna. A special friend to Carman and Tira. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John (Bulls) would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to the Wineera family, 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Muri will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 16 May 2019, at 10.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2019