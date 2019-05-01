CADMAN, Moira:
On Friday 26 April 2019, in her 92nd year, peacefully in her sleep in Newcastle, Australia. Dearly loved wife of Ivan (deceased '03), dearly loved mother of Colleen and John McFadzien (Newcastle) and Barry and Kerry Cadman (Papamoa Beach). Loved Grandma of Brett and Casey, Deanne and Joel, Alannah, and Brittany. Great-grandma of William, Audrey and Ivy. Will be missed dearly, always in our hearts. A private service has been held in Newcastle.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 1, 2019