On 14 June 2019, in Wellington. Adored wife of Chris Hurd, and cherished mum of Henry and Ted. Treasured daughter of Paul and Lois Cravino, much loved sister of Tasha and Tai, and amazing aunty of Isabel and Harry. Loved by Chris's family – Carol, Tim, Rachel and Tim, Jacob, Aidan and Peter. A much loved granddaughter, niece and cousin to the Cravino, Tunnicliffe and Durie families, and loved stepdaughter of Joseph Driessen. Michelle's family are very grateful to Dr Anne O'Donnell and the team in Ward 5, Wellington Hospital, and the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their care, support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. Messages and tributes for 'the Cravino family' may be left in Michelle's tribute book at







CRAVINO, Michelle Terese:On 14 June 2019, in Wellington. Adored wife of Chris Hurd, and cherished mum of Henry and Ted. Treasured daughter of Paul and Lois Cravino, much loved sister of Tasha and Tai, and amazing aunty of Isabel and Harry. Loved by Chris's family – Carol, Tim, Rachel and Tim, Jacob, Aidan and Peter. A much loved granddaughter, niece and cousin to the Cravino, Tunnicliffe and Durie families, and loved stepdaughter of Joseph Driessen. Michelle's family are very grateful to Dr Anne O'Donnell and the team in Ward 5, Wellington Hospital, and the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their care, support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated. Messages and tributes for 'the Cravino family' may be left in Michelle's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private farewell for Michelle will take place on Friday 21 June. Published in Manawatu Standard on June 18, 2019

