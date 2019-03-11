HAMMOND,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael HAMMOND.
Michael Duncan Clifford:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9 March 2019. Beloved husband of Annette, father to Jason and Carolyn, and Grandpa to Daniel. Messages to the Hammond family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A service for Michael will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 16 Camden Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 13 March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2019