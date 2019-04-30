GRAY, Michael David:
Of Palmerston North
On April 26, 2019, Michael passed away at 81 years old, to the Kingdom of Everlasting Splendour. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Most loving and cherished father of Kathryn and Janet, Grandfather of Joshua, Sarah-Jane and Amy and Great-Grandfather of Miracle, Demron, Aurora and Huxley. Beloved father-in-law of Les and Demelza. A service will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, May 1, 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 30, 2019