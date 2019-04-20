Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Michael Rewi (Mike):

Passed at home on Thursday 18 April 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father and father-in-law of Sara and Dustin Pittman (Arkansas, USA), Andy and Franca Aldworth (Melbourne, Australia). Cherished Grandad of Alex and Reid Pittman; James and Siena Aldworth. Will be missed by all of the extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the St Stephen's Anglican Church, Maunder Street, Marton, on Wednesday 24 April 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019

