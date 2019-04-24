Mervyn CRAW

Death Notice

Of Glen Oroua, passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband and friend of Rea for 58 years. Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Raewyn Persson, Janette and Blue, Brenda, Lyndon and Mary. Loved Pop of Caelum, Ara, Maia, and Jasmine; Natalie, Ariana, and Lachlan; Summer, and Paris; Jos, Angus, Arden, and Darcy; and great-grandfather of Avalee, Sophie, Summer, and Ruby. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Ethne. Will be missed by all of his extended family and friends. Messages to the Craw family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated. In accordance with Mervyn's wishes, a private family service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2019
