KEMP, Melva Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilfred Walter. Dearly loved mother of John and Josephine, Graeme and Julie, and Peter and Cheryl. Will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Melva's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 23, 2019