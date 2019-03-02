Acknowledgement



WASHINGTON, Megan Sian:

Richard, Deb and family would like express their thanks and appreciation for all the love and support shown before, during and since Megan's death. The overwhelming number of messages, cards, thoughtful gifts and actions of so many people has been truly humbling. To everyone who was able to join with our family to celebrate Megan's life we thank you for being a part of such a special occasion. She would, no doubt, have been a bit embarrassed by all the attention. We appreciate the long distances people travelled to join us on the day and the beautiful tributes given by her friends. Many thanks also for the generous donations to the Arohanui Hospice that were left at the service. Huge gratitude again, to the medical team involved in Megan's treatment, the District Nursing staff and Arohanui Hospice for their care and support during the final month of her life, you all helped to make our time with Megan as positive and special as it could be. To the team at Eagars, thank you for your professional and personal approach and guidance. Sam Bennett – you captured the essence of our girl beautifully and made Megan's funeral service a true celebration of her life. Words are not enough. It is not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that matters. As a family we thank you all for being a part of Megan's life (and ours). It is hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember, so we hope that you can treasure your memories of 'our Megan'.



