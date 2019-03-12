CALDWELL, Max:
Of Feilding, formerly of Westport and Invercargill. Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved best friend and husband of 58 years to Janice. A devoted and loving dad to Cheryl and Jo and father-in-law of Tim. Dedicated Granpa to Jess and Josh, Sean and Ashley and Great-Granpa to Harrison. A service to celebrate Max's life will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Manawatu, P O Box 527 Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and condolences may be sent to The Caldwell Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 12, 2019