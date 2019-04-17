Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Feilding. On April 15, 2019 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Audrey, treasured father and father-in-law of Caryl and Dennis McQuillan (Patea), Tony and Judy (Feilding), and Shane and Jenny (Feilding), special grandad of Olivia, Victoria, Mathew, Kelly, Jo, Jeremy, Jessica, and Cameron, and great-grandad of his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Maurice will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Ranfurly for their care of Maurice.







SCOTT, Maurice Ashley:Of Feilding. On April 15, 2019 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Audrey, treasured father and father-in-law of Caryl and Dennis McQuillan (Patea), Tony and Judy (Feilding), and Shane and Jenny (Feilding), special grandad of Olivia, Victoria, Mathew, Kelly, Jo, Jeremy, Jessica, and Cameron, and great-grandad of his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Maurice will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Ranfurly for their care of Maurice. Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers