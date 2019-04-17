SCOTT, Maurice Ashley:
Of Feilding. On April 15, 2019 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Audrey, treasured father and father-in-law of Caryl and Dennis McQuillan (Patea), Tony and Judy (Feilding), and Shane and Jenny (Feilding), special grandad of Olivia, Victoria, Mathew, Kelly, Jo, Jeremy, Jessica, and Cameron, and great-grandad of his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Maurice will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Ranfurly for their care of Maurice.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 17, 2019