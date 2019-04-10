WIGGLESWORTH,
Maureen Anne:
Peacefully at home on Sunday 7 April 2019, aged 55. Much loved wife of Craig and treasured mother of Adam, Kate, and Erin. Dearly loved daughter of John and Lorna Gallagher. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Sean (dec.) and Sharron; Fiona and Peter. Loved sister-in-law, aunty and cousin to her wider extended family. Messages to the Wigglesworth family, RD 3, Marton 4789. At Maureen's request, in lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A private cremation is being held in accordance with Maureen's wishes. All are welcome to attend the memorial service for Maureen in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 13 April 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 10, 2019