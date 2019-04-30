PEI, Matalena Faipa'ipa'i:
Our dearest Matalena, aged 70, passed away on Thursday, 25th April, 2019. Beloved wife of Pei Vaila'au, treasured mother of Edna (deceased), Lydia, Faraniko and Tagitasi, mother-in-law of Victor, Ada-may and Malachi, very much loved aunty and cherished Nana to all her grandchildren. Family service will be held at the EFKS Congregational Church of Samoa on Thursday 2nd May at 6pm. Funeral service will be held at the EFKS Congregational Church on Friday, 3rd May at 10am. In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no Fa'asamoa.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 30, 2019